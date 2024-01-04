close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Janhvi Kapoor shares heartbreaking moment she learnt Sridevi had died: ‘I heard wailing from Khushi’s room…'

Janhvi Kapoor shares heartbreaking moment she learnt Sridevi had died: ‘I heard wailing from Khushi’s room…'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 04, 2024 06:27 AM IST

Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 11: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor found strength and support in each other when their mother died.

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan took an emotional turn when Janhvi Kapoor revealed what happened when she first heard about her mother Sridevi's death. She said that it was actually her sister Khushi Kapoor who comforted her despite being the younger sibling.

Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee With Karan.
Khushi is the strong one

Revisiting the moment, she told show host Karan Johar, "When I got the call, I was in my room and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I think I barged into her room, hauling and crying but what I do remember is she looked at me and the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me and I've never seen her cry about it since."

Talking from her perspective, Khushi shared, "I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I've always been the strong one."

About the Kapoors

Sridevi died in 2018 in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding of her husband, Boney Kapoor's nephew Arjun Marwah. The cause of her death was revealed to be accidental drowning.

Janhvi also spoke about the similarities between Khushi and Sridevi. "She is very quiet person and I think that is one thing she has in common with Mumma. But in front of the camera, she just explodes, she said.

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's daughters from his second marriage to Sridevi. Before that, he was married to Mona Shourie and had son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor with her. All his kids, except Anshula, are now actors.

About Janhvi and Khushi's career

While Janhvi made her acting debut with Dhadak in 2018, Khushi was launched into the film industry by Zoya Akhtar with last year's The Archies. Arjun Kapoor's first film was Ishaqzaade.

Recently, Boney himself made his acting debut with Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

