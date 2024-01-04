Koffee With Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor: Five best moments from fun and flirty KWK episode

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made for a fun pairing on the Koffee With Karan couch in the latest episode of the hit chat show. The two opened up about everything from their acting careers, family, boyfriends to even the death of their mother, Sridevi. Check out five highlights from the show. (Also read: Koffee with Karan Season 8: Janhvi Kapoor bleeds for her art, while Khushi Kapoor heals) Khushi Kapoor made her Koffee With Karan debut with the latest episode.

Janhvi almost admits to dating Shikhar

While she has never spoken about him previously, Janhvi more or less confirmed dating Shikhar Paharia. Speaking about how she went back to him after dating Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan, she said, “Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot.”

She continued, “I will say this, he is not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way, and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being.”

On Khushi's strength after Sridevi's death

During the conversation, host Karan Johar discussed the significant impact of losing a parent with the Kapoor sisters. Janhvi also mentioned that despite being the younger sibling, it was her sister Khushi, who consoled her.

Recalling the moment, Janhvi said, "The thing that I remember is that when I got the call, I was in my room. I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I think I barged into her room howling and crying. But what I do remember, Karan, is that the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me. I have never seen her cry about it since."

Khushi said that it took her some time to process her mother Sridevi's death. Khushi shared, "I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I've always been the strong one."

Janhvi's sizzling Rapid Fire

Janhvi Kapoor promised to be honest during the rapid fire and she delivered on her promise. When asked the one ‘flirty comment’ she received from a Bollywood colleague, she said, “Can I see all of your beauty spots?” She even advised her sister Khushi to not fall for the same guy as Ananya Panday.

The adventures of Boney Kapoor

Karan Johar discussed Khushi and Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor at length. He asked them whether the filmmaker was really upset, when he did not appear in the trailer of his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Janhvi and Khushi said ‘yes’ in unison. Janhvi said that the filmmaker was upset at being sidelined despite being the ‘selling point’ of the film.

The girls also revealed Boney's love for clicking and sending pictures of himself to family and friends.

Khushi Kapoor's reaction to trolls

For the first time, Khushi addressed getting trolled on social media. The actor made her debut recently with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and her acting was criticised online. However, some comments were also a little too mean and nasty. Khushi told Karan that the first time she read a hate comment, she was just 11.

"Once you keep seeing it, you understand that it is not coming from anything concrete. It is just people taking out their own insecurities out on you.