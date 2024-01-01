Jr NTR looks fierce in new poster from Devara, first glimpse to be out on Jan 8

Jr NTR is all set to star in Devara. He marked the new year with a special treat for his fans as he unveiled a new poster featuring his intense look from the film. Devara is helmed by filmmaker Koratala Siva. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says shooting for Jr NTR's Devara felt like homecoming Jr NTR in new Devara poster.

Devara new poster

In the poster, Jr NTR is seen standing atop a boat in the middle of a sea. Staring intensely, he looks handsome as ever in a modern look. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can’t wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th.”

The first glimpse of Devara will be out on January 8. Reacting to the new poster, an impatient fan commented, “Can't wait for 8th.” “His eyes are enough to convince us to come to the theatres. C'mon next blockbuster Jr. NTR,” added another. One more called it a “mass look.”

Devara

Directed by Kortala Siva, Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Besides Jr NTR, it has an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor. The film also marks Janhvi's entry into Telugu movies. and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the antagonist Bhaira. The music for Devara is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

Devara Part 1 and 2

As per the director, Devara will be made and released in two parts. He said that Devara Part-1 will be released on April 5. He said in a special video, “I have come to tell you an important thing about Devara movie. When we wrote the story of Devara, we were very excited when we told NTR. Because there is a new world, massiveness, very strong characters and emotions in this movie. We started shooting with that confidence. However, that world is ever-expanding. We felt wonderful. That's why the enthusiasm is double now than before.”

"However, we all, including the editor, feel that even a single scene and a single dialogue cannot be removed by saying that the length should not increase. We thought we should take the right time to establish such a huge story, strong characters and emotions. It seems correct to tell Devara movie in two parts. That's why we felt that Devara movie should be made in two parts. Yesterday we took that decision. Now let me share that with you. Devara Part-1 will release on 5th April (2024). Devara is getting heavier,” added Koratala Siva.

