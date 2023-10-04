News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara to release in 2 parts, director Koratala Siva reveals

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara to release in 2 parts, director Koratala Siva reveals

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 04, 2023 06:58 PM IST

Devara: An important update about the movie Devara has been revealed. The film's director Koratala Siva announced this through a video.

Devara: Jr NTR's upcoming movie will release in two parts. The same was announced by director Koratala Siva through a special video. (Also read: Devara: Saif Ali Khan looks intense as Bhaira, Jr. NTR reveals first look on actor's birthday)

Jr NTR plays the lead in Koratala Siva's Devara.
Devara is being produced as a pan-India movie with a huge budget. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is playing the villain in this film and Janhvi Kapoor will also star in the movie.

Koratala Siva made it clear that Devara movie will be made in two parts. He said that the movie will explore a new world with strong characters. That's why he says that it would be difficult to show Devara's story completely in one part. Siva clarified that Devara Part-1 will be released on April 5 next year (2024).

"I have come to tell you an important thing about Devara movie. When we wrote the story of Devara, we were very excited when we told NTR. Because there is a new world, massiveness, very strong characters and emotions in this movie. We started shooting with that confidence. However, that world is ever-expanding. We felt wonderful. That's why the enthusiasm is double now than before. However, we all, including the editor, feel that even a single scene and a single dialogue cannot be removed by saying that the length should not increase. We thought we should take the right time to establish such a huge story, strong characters and emotions. It seems correct to tell Devara movie in two parts. That's why we felt that Devara movie should be made in two parts. Yesterday we took that decision. Now let me share that with you. Devara Part-1 will release on 5th April (2024). Devara is getting heavier,” says Koratala Siva.

Prakash Raj, Jissu Sengupta, Srikanth, Tom Chacko, Narine, Murali Sharma also have key roles in the movie. Music director Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

Yuva Sudha Arts and NTR Arts banners are jointly producing this movie. It is reported that Devara is being made with a budget of around 300 crore.

