Devara postponed: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer to now release on this date; see new poster

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 16, 2024 05:58 PM IST

The release date of Jr NTR's Devara has been postponed. The film is helmed by director Koratala Siva.

Jr NTR's upcoming release Devara is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On Friday, the actor shared a new poster of the film, which also revealed that the film has got a new release date. The action drama will be released in two parts. The first part was earlier scheduled for release on April 5. Now, the new poster revealed that the film will release much later this year in October. (Also read: Devara glimpse shows Jr NTR at his brutal best, fans praise each and every frame of violent teaser. Watch)

Jr NTR in the new poster of Devara.

New release date of Devara

Jr NTR took to his X account to share a new poster of the film, which saw him in an intense avatar. He is seen looking directly towards the camera in a menacing manner, as he seems set to break into a physical confrontation. The poster saw the actor in a brown shirt and black trousers.

The new release date of the film was imprinted towards the top of the poster. ‘10.10.24’ is the new release date of the film, which means that the first part of Devara now faces a postponement of eight months. “#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24,” the actor also wrote in the caption.

About Devara

Devara is set against the costal lands and also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The first teaser was released last month, and gave viewers a peek into the violent world of the film. It showed several boats approaching a ship on a cloudy night. The boats seem to belong to a group of pirates who are seen climbing a ship with the help of ropes and dropping sealed boxes from the ship on the boats. A bloodbath on the shore reveals a clear glimpse of Jr NTR killing men with a sword and an axe. Jr NTR then washes his feet in the water, which turns red with blood.

The official release date of the second part of the film is still awaited.

