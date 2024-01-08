Devara glimpse shows Jr NTR at his brutal best, fans praise each and every frame of violent teaser. Watch

The teaser of Jr NTR's upcoming Telugu film Devara was unveiled on Monday and became the talking point on social media the moment it dropped. The hashtag DevaraGlimpse started trending on X (formerly Twitter) as fans of the RRR actor couldn't stop discussing the violent teaser, which showed a robbery on a cargo ship ending in a bloodbath. Also read: Devara: Saif Ali Khan looks intense as Bhaira, Jr. NTR reveals first look on actor's birthday Stills from Jr NTR's Devara teaser.

Devara glimpse

The 1-minute-20-second-long Devara teaser shows a fleet of boats approaching a ship on a cloudy night. The boats seem to belong to a group of pirates who are seen climbing a ship with the help of ropes and dropping sealed boxes from the ship on the boats. And then the bloodbath on the shore shows a clear glimpse of Jr NTR killing men with a sword and an axe, while showing some impressive fight moves. The intense teaser ends with Jr NTR washing his feet in the water, which turns red with blood.

A catchy song plays in the background, warning people to keep away from the sea, which is called the ‘Red Sea’ because it has seen more blood and swords than fish.

Reactions to Devara glimpse

Fans simply loved the Devara glimpse and shared their excitement on X. A fan wrote, “Devara glimpse looks kickasssss! A giant blockbuster is loading. @tarak9999 anna, wishing you another milestone!” Another said, “Amazing , congratulations JrNTR and Team.” Many tweeted, “Blockbuster... 1000cr Loading.” Comparing it to RRR, a fan even wrote, “Congratulations. This will be better than RRR for #JrNTR. Epicness loading .” A comment also read: “Pure Goosebumps. RIP each and every single record at Box Office."

More about Devara

Devara is set against the costal lands and also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who were not seen in the teaser. It is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer on the film.

Devara will be released in two parts. The first part will be released on April 5. The official release date of the second part of the film is still awaited.

