Janhvi Kapoor apologises to sister Khushi on Instagram: I’m sorry I fought with you

Actor sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor seemingly reconciled on Instagram after an argument. When Khushi posted a picture from the makeup chair on the app, Janhvi left comments apologising to her sister for fighting with her. (Also Read: The Archies actors and rumoured lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina want to stay mum about their relationship) Khushi and Janhvi seemingly made up after an argument

Janhvi’s apology

Khushi shared a bunch of mirror selfies, dressed in a grey high-neck sweatshirt. Janhvi did not just think her sister looked gorgeous, she also apologised to her. She wrote, “I miss you I'm sorry I fought with you I love you,” accompanying the heartfelt message with a string of heart eye emojis. She also added, “You’re the best ever my laddoooooooo.” Khushi responded, “miss u love u I'm sorry hehehehe.”

Fans and family members also responded under the post. Their cousin Shanaya wrote, “Miss u,” and Orry wrote, “Glamour gworll.” Shibani Akhtar responded with a “Woww,” while Tara Sharma, her co-star from The Archies, responded with a heart emoji.

Their bond

Talking about how the sisters reacted when they learnt about their mother, actor Sridevi’s death, Janhvi said on Koffee with Karan, “The thing that I remember is that when I got the call, I was in my room. I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I think I barged into her room howling and crying. But what I do remember, Karan, is that the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me. I have never seen her cry about it since.”

Upcoming work

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal which was released last year and co-starred Varun Dhawan. The film received flak for drawing parallels between a relationship and the holocaust. She also appeared in the song Heart Throb from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is currently shooting for her Telugu debut, Koratala Siva’s Devara, which stars Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan also. She will also feature in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Khushi debuted with The Archies, which also starred Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. She will be seen in a film with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

