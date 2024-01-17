The Archies actors and rumoured lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina want to stay mum about their relationship

Actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been in denial about their rumoured relationship. However, we have got to know that they are dating each other indeed, but are not ready to go public with their romance. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have denied about their rumoured relationship several times

According to a source, they got close to each other ever since they started working on The Archies, and have been in a relationship for quite some time, but “don’t want the attention on their personal life”.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“Khushi and Vedang have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They are very comfortable with each other and connect over a lot of things. They like to spend time with each other. But they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare,” says a source.

The insider adds, “They are starting their careers at the moment. They don’t want to divert the attention from their professional work to their personal space, which is the reason they have been denying all the claims around their relationship”.

There have been many instances when the actors have been spotted together, adding fuel to the buzz. “There are more instances when they are spotted together than what comes out. They are working really hard to keep their affair a secret. When it is not a public outing, they are always discreet when they are together, and ensure they are not seen together,” says another source, adding, “They will not go public with their relationship anytime soon”.

Earlier this year, in an interview to HT, Raina addressed the rumours, saying, “I am single. I am aware of some speculations... The female attention from fans feels nice”. Meanwhile, during an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 8’, Karan Johar asked Khushi if she was dating Raina. To this she laughed and said, “False, I would say it is not true.” She then added, “You know that scene in ‘Om Shanti Om’, where it’s a row of people saying ‘Om and I were just good friends’, it’s just like that”.