Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Navya Nanda attend Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s housewarming party. See pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a housewarming party on Sunday night that was attended by several celebrities. They dressed in their casual best and posed for the paparazzi before making their way in. The star-studded bash saw everyone from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday to Karan Johar and Konkona Sensharma in attendance. (Also Read: Love Storiyaan trailer: Karan Johar’s unscripted series celebrates love in all forms) Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda at Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi's housewarming

Celebs at the bash

Some of the celebrities clicked at the party were Kartik, Ananya, Karan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Konkana and more. Rumoured lovebirds Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya arrived separately in all-black and all-white outfits, respectively.

About Neha and Angad

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony at a gurudwara in May 2018. In November the same year, she gave birth to a baby girl they named Mehr. In 2021, she gave birth to their second child, Guriq. The couple frequently share pictures of their happy married life on social media. Neha and Angad are yet to share the screen together.

Upcoming work

Neha debuted in 2003 with the Telugu film Ninne Istapaddanu. She forayed into Hindi the same year with Qayamat: City Under Threat. Through the years, she acted in films like Julie, Garam Masala, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dus Kahaniyaan and Singh is Kinng. She took a break after marriage and starred in the short film Devi in 2020. In 2021, she acted in Sanak and in 2022, she acted in A Thursday. She has also worked as a ‘gang leader’ in the reality TV show, MTV Roadies.

Angad debuted in 2004 with Kaya Taran and has since acted in films like Pink, Ungli, Dear Zindagi and Zoya Factor. In 2023 he was seen in Lust Stories 2 and Ghoomer, apart from debuting in Telugu with Hi Nanna. He played Mrunal Thakur’s fiance in the film and his performance was received well.

