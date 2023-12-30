close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' to make OTT debut on Netflix on Jan 4

Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' to make OTT debut on Netflix on Jan 4

PTI |
Dec 30, 2023 12:07 PM IST

Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' to make OTT debut on Netflix on Jan 4

Directed by Shouryuv, the Telugu movie was released in theatres on December 7 to positive reviews.

"Love is in the air, and so is our excitement. Join @NameisNani and #MrunalThakur in their journey of finding love in 'Hi Nanna', streaming from 4th January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on Netflix. #HiNannaOnNetflix," read the post by Netflix India on microblogging site X.

"Hi Nanna" followed the story of a doting father, Viraj (Nani), and his six-year-old daughter Mahi (Kiara Khanna). Their lives alter when a mysterious woman, Yashna (Thakur) befriends them and empathises with their past.

The film also featured Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi and Viraj Ashwin in pivotal roles.

