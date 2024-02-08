Love Storiyaan trailer: Karan Johar’s unscripted series celebrates love in all forms

The trailer of upcoming Prime Video India original series Love Storiyaan released on Thursday. Featuring six heart-warming love stories about overcoming adversity against all odds, the trailer leaves the romantics with a lot to unpack. The series will stream on the OTT platform on Valentine’s Day (February 14). (Also Read: Karan Johar-backed unscripted series Love Storiyaan to release on Prime Video India this Valentine's Day) Love Storiyaan celebrates six real-life love stories

The trailer

At the beginning of the trailer, Karan introduces the stories to us, stating, “Love, my darlings, is more than just a script; it’s the heartbeat of life. Join me as we explore the meaning of real love through the lens of genuine stories.” We’re soon introduced to six love stories ranging from age, divorce, sexuality, gender, caste to even countries. “What’s a good love story without conflict, right,” exclaims someone, while another believes love is nothing but understanding your partner.

Sharing the trailer, Karan wrote on Instagram, “When there’s love, nothing else matters! And what’s better than a real life story as a reminder for the same? And what’s best? 6 real life love stories that remind you about the magic and power of love!”

About Love Storiyaan

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series is conceptualised by Somen Mishra, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen as the executive producers. The stories are those featured on the India Love Project, a social media initiative by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar and Niloufer Venkatraman. Akshay Indikar, who has helmed Raah Sangharsh Ki, Archana Phadke, who has directed Faasley, Collin D’Cunha of Love Beyond Labels, Hardik Mehta of A Unsuitable Girl, and Vivek Soni of Love On Air have served as the directors.

Karan about the project

“Love Storiyaan, for us, is more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories. The series looks at love in all its forms, painting a beautiful picture of connections that go beyond the ordinary,” Karan told PTI. “These are stories of real people, from different backgrounds, who faced colossal roadblocks in their journey of finding true love and shown tenacity and persevered by powering through the barriers of culture, faith, gender or even war,” he added. This is his first foray into bringing real stories to audiences.

