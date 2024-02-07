Karan Johar says his life has changed forever as kids Yash and Roohi turn 7, Kareena Kapoor sends love

Karan Johar on Yash and Roohi's birthday party

In photos, Karan is seen posing with Yash and Roohi in matching purple co-ords. Hiroo Johar joined them for the perfect family photo in the new few photos. In one of them, Karan is seen planting a kiss on his mother.

Sharing the memories, Karan wrote, “Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change.”

Karan thanks his mother

He also added a special note for Hiroo Johar. It read, “And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom.”

Celebs wish Yash and Roohi

Responding to Karan's heartfelt post, Sussanne Khan commented, “Happiest birthday love and blessings for Roohi and Yash.. big big love to them Hiroo aunty and you.” While Manish Malhotra wished Karan's kids, Sonali Bendre extended best wishes to the entire family. She wrote, “Happy birthday to Roohi and Yash love to you and Hiroo aunty.” Vikrant Massey said, “Happiest birthday Yash & Roohi!!! And many many congratulations to you too. They’re growing so beautifully.” Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Soni Razdan, Amrita Arora, Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others, too wished the birthday boy and girl.

Meanwhile, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and posted an old photo of Yash and Roohi on their special day. She added to the photo, “Yash & Roohi God bless you love you.” Kareena's elder son Taimur Ali Khan is close friends with Yash and Roohi, just like the actor and Karan Johar. In fact, all the kids are in the same standard of Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

