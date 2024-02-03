Rani Mukerji, Riteish Deshmukh, Taimur and Jeh attend Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi's birthday party. Watch

Karan Johar is celebrating birthday of his twins Yash and Roohi. Several celebrities and friends from the industry were in attendance. Among those who were spotted were Rani Mukerji, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur and Jeh. (Also read: Vijay Varma says he cried watching 12th Fail: ‘Vikrant Massey made me weep a lot’) Many stars from Bollywood attended Karan Johar's kids' birthday party.

Yash and Roohi's birthday bash

Karan Johar hosted the birthday party of Yash and Roohi in the city. The filmmaker posed for paparazzi stationed outside the venue. He was seen in a black coat which was paired with blue jeans. He was seen getting inside the car. Riteish Deshmukh was also seen with his actor-wife Genelia D'Souza at the birthday bash. Riteish opted for a white shirt with black prints while Genelia looked pretty in a white top that she paired with faded blue jeans.

Rani Mukerji attends birthday bash

Rani Mukerji, who is one of Karan Johar's close friends in the industry, also turned up for the party. Rani posed for the paparazzi in a blue top and jeans. Although Karan Johar's friend, actor Kareena Kapoor was not seen, her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan were seen outside the venue, as security escorted them towards the car. Jeh seemed to have fun holding a balloon from the party, but it escaped his grip moments later as he got inside the car.

Karan Johar embraced fatherhood in 2017 and welcomed Yash and Roohi, via surrogacy. He keeps sharing candid moments with Yash and Roohi on his Instagram.

Karan recently hosted the 69th Filmfare Awards ceremony in Gujarat, where his film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani won 4 awards, including Best Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actress for Shabana Azmi, Best Dialogues for Ishita Moitra and Best Choreography for What Jhumka? to Ganesh Acharya.

