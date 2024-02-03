Vijay Varma says he cried watching 12th Fail: ‘Vikrant Massey made me weep a lot’

Vikrant Massey's performance in 12th Fail has been earning acclaim from several stars in the industry. Now, actor Vijay Varma has joined the list, when he revealed that he cried while watching Vikrant Massey's performance in the film. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor praises ‘legend’ Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, he has the best reaction: ‘Now I can retire’) Vijay Varma is all praise for Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail.

What Vijay Varma said

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vijay Varma was interacting with fans in a Q/A session, where he was asked, "Ever cried watching a movie/series (name it)". In response, the actor said by giving a shoutout to internet sensation Orry's 'I am a liver' comment and said, "I am a crier (not a liver). I cried watching 12th Fail this evening. @vikrantmassey made me weep a lot (red heart emoticon)."

About 12th Fail

12th Fail was released in theatres in October 2023 and recently landed on Disney+ Hotstar. The film showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. Based on a novel by Anurag Pathak, Vikrant is seen as a young boy from Chambal, who wants to join the police force.

A few days ago, it was Vijay's Jaane Jaan co-star Kareena Kapoor who took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and the entire cast and crew, legends.” In response, Vikrant said, “Bas, ab mai retire ho sakta hu (Now I can retire). Thank you so so much ma'am! You have no idea what this means to me.” Earlier, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal had also praised the film.

12th Fail won big at the recently concluded Filmfare awards, including wins for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Critics), Best Editing and Best Screenplay.

