Kareena Kapoor praises ‘legend’ Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, he has the best reaction: ‘Now I can retire’

Kareena Kapoor called the 12th Fail team ‘legend’ as she reviewed the film. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, the film is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Vikrant, who is a fan of Kareena, has the cutest reaction to the actor's kind words. Also read: Vikrant Massey is so good in 12th Fail, I really connected with film as I come from very small town: Siddhant Chaturvedi Kareena Kapoor reviews Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail.

Kareena on 12th Fail

Early on Friday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and the entire cast and crew, legend’s.”

Reposting the same on his Instagram Stories, Vikrant said, “Bas, ab mai retire ho sakta hu (Now I can retire). Thank you so so much ma'am! You have no idea what this means to me.”

Vikrant Massey responds to Kareena Kapoor.

Vikrant says Kareena looked gorgeous in Asoka

Vikrant Massey is a fan of Kareena. Both came together for a recent interview with Film Companion, during which, Vikrant said, “I have always given examples of people like Kareena mam. There are a lot of male actors, who I look upto. You cannot chase stardom. If you are consistent with the quality of work that you do and if you are good enough to convince people, or to sort of penetrate their system, and if they take the film back home, I think stardom is something… it's a byproduct. We are talking about mam going beyond what she looks. When she did Asoka, as a movie fan I was like ‘Wow. She looked gorgeous.” “I don’t think you applied makeup,” he told Kareena.

About 12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Vikrant Massey played the lead role as Manoj, while Medha essayed the role of his girlfriend, IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi. The film was released in theatres in October 2023, and recently landed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Not only Kareena but several celebrities have been raving about the film after a massive positive response from critics and audiences. From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, even Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, and several others praised the film.

12th Fail tells the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma and his IRS officer wife, Shraddha Joshi, played by Medha. It chronicles Manoj's life as a young boy from Chambal, who manages to become an IPS officer after years of hard work.

