Vikrant Massey is so good in 12th Fail, I really connected with film as I come from very small town: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi has lauded Vikrant Massey's performance in 12th Fail, which is based on Manoj Kumar Sharma's life, with Vikrant playing the real-life IPS officer on screen. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Siddhant was asked to name one director he wanted to work with next. He took filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's name and gushed over his recent film 12th Fail. Also read: Katrina Kaif reacts to success of Vikrant Massey's 'small film' 12th Fail Siddhant Chaturvedi connects with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail; says he messaged Vikrant Massey after watching the film.

‘I messaged Vikrant Massey’

Siddhant said that since he hails from 'a very small town' himself, he really connected with 12th Fail, which chronicles IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's life as a young boy from Chambal, who overcame poverty to join the police force. "I think I really love 12th Fail. I really connected with the film, I mean I was not doing IAS but I was still doing CA and I come from a very small town so I really connected with and I messaged Vikrant (Massey), he is so good in that and the whole cast," Siddhant Chaturvedi said.

The actor, who was last seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, added, "So I think with Vidhu Sir (Vinod Chopra) is I really want to work with him. I always wanted to work with him. I remember my dad sending me to watch Parinda, when his Vidhu Vinod Chopra festival was on in PVR, so I was always a huge fan of his work so. I have gone alone because my dad booked my ticket, and I watched the film, and I was just blown away, so I've been a huge fan of his work anyway."

Celebs that praised 12th Fail

Before Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film was praised by several celebs, such as filmmaker Rohit Shetty, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, actors Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Dutt, and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, among others. Recently both Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone also gushed over 12th Fame.

On Sunday, Vikrant Massey won Best Actor (Critics) for his role in 12th Fail at Filmfare Awards 2024. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial also features actor Medha Shankar as Manoj Kumar Sharma's IRS officer wife, Shraddha Joshi. 12th Fail also won Best Film (Popular).

