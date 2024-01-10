Katrina Kaif reacts to success of Vikrant Massey's 'small film' 12th Fail amid 'high octane action blockbusters'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail is based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's life, with Vikrant Massey playing the lead role. The film, which premiered on OTT recently after being released in theatres in October 2023, has been praised by celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut and many others. Joining the list of celebrities is Katrina Kaif. The actor and her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi were in a conversation with Film Companion, when she gave 12th Fail's example to stress the importance of 'interesting story' in a film. Also read: Kangana praises Vikrant for 12th Fail Katrina Kaif reflects on success of 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role as real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Katrina Kaif talks about 12th Fail

When asked if 'experimentation was all the rage', Katrina Kaif said, "I think you should be just fearless in your choices. Don't calculate so much. And I think this year (2023) is probably one of the best years for me to give this example where we’ve of course seen high octane action commercial blockbusters and we’ve seen a small, intimate film,12th Fail, do so well. I think that's all the example we need. If a film has an interesting story, it will find its audience. It's the job of the producers to calculate the numbers, but it is the job of the actors and directors to tell the right stories."

About 12th Fail

12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, sent to Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination, has received acclaim, with Vikrant also getting praise for his performance as Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer.

12th Fail tells the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma and his IRS officer wife, Shraddha Joshi. The film, highlighting the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam, chronicles Manoj's life as a young boy from Chambal, who manages to join the police force after years of hard work.

Celebs laud 12th Fail

Before Katrina, the film was praised by several celebs, such as filmmaker Rohit Shetty, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, actor-filmmaker Rishabh Shetty, actor Sanjay Dutt, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, and actor Anil Kapoor, among others.

Earlier in 2023, expressing his love for 12th Fail, Kamal Haasan had said in a video shared by the film's makers, "I am very happy that I saw the film, and most of them who saw the film, I spoke to have only one thing to say: ‘It’s been a long time since we saw a good film like this’, and I second that motion. Thank you, Vinod Chopra, for making a film like this; it brings back hope in filmmakers like me to confidently go ahead and do what you love the most."

