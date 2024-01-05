Kangana Ranaut praises Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, years after calling him ‘cockroach’

Kangana Ranaut, in her latest Instagram stories, praised actor Vikrant Massey for his film, 12th Fail and called him ‘beyond amazing’. She also compared him to the late actor Irrfan Khan. Her rare post also hailed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra who directed the film. Also read: Vikrant Massey confirms IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi had cameos in 12th Fail Kangana Ranaut is impressed by Vikrant Massey and his film, 12th Fail.

Kangana on Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Sharing a poster of 12th Fail, Kangana wrote, “What a terrific film. Coming from Hindi medium myself belonging to a rural village and being a general caste student for entry tests without reservations in my school years, I was weeping throughout the film, ufff never cried so much in a flight, my co-passengers were stealing concerned glances at me, I am embarrassed.”

Kangana Ranaut on 12th Fail on Instagram.

Kangana: Vikrant Massey is beyond amazing

In her next story, she added, "Vidhu sir has won my heart all over again, Vikrant Massey is beyond amazing!! In his coming years he might just fill the void Irfan Khan saab left behind...salutations to your talent dear one." Vikrant is yet to respond to the post.

Kangana Ranaut salutes Vikrant Massey.

12th Fail

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film highlights the struggles of millions of students, who attempt the UPSC entrance exam and chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma (played by Vikrant), who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer.

When Kangana called Vikrant ‘cockroach’

In 2021, Kangana had called Vikrant a ‘cockroach’ after he playfully called his friend, Himachali actor Yami Gautam ‘Radhe Maa’ in one of the pictures from her wedding with Aditya Dhar. Reacting to this, fellow Himachali, Kangana was annoyed at him and had called Vikrant names on Instagram, which grabbed everyone's attention.

After Yami had posted photos of her all-red bridal look, Vikrant teased her and commented, “Pure and pious like Radhe Maa.” Kangana was rather offended and wrote back, "Kahan se nikla ye cockroach. Laao meri chappal (Where did this cockroach come from, bring my slippers).”

Talking about the incident, Vikrant had later told Bollywood Bubble, “I really don’t pay attention to all these things. I try to very consciously negate toxicity in my life. That’s why I don’t go to Twitter much and I have been very vocal about it. That is one of the worst public discourse platforms that we have. But individually, I generally don’t tend to pay attention to these things. So, to wrap it up I will quietly quote one of my favourite writers Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius. You really pray for the ignorant. The only thing you can do for the ignorant and unaware is to pray for better sense and wish them the best in life.”

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency. It stars her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It also marks her official solo directorial debut.

