close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 12th Fail: Did you know IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi had cameos in Vikrant Massey film?

12th Fail: Did you know IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi had cameos in Vikrant Massey film?

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 03, 2024 08:41 AM IST

Vikrant Massey responds to fan, who noticed real-life IPS officer in 12th Fail scene. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has been receiving acclaim. Actor Vikrant Massey is also getting praise for his performance as Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. Now, the actor has responded to a person on X (formerly Twitter), who shared a screenshot of real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, in the background of a scene. Also read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail shows love doesn't come in the way of ambition, lack of self-love does

Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail; IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi in the background of a scene in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film.
Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail; IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi in the background of a scene in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film.

Vikrant confirms appearances of real-life officers

Vikrant, who played the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, was quick to confirm his presence in the 12th Fail scene. The X user wrote, "Did anyone notice in the background, the real Manoj and Shraddha in this scene? What attention to detail! 12th Fail."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vikrant Massey responded, “Haha!!! So I finally found someone who noticed this. True, it’s them. A small @VVCFilms tribute to them. Another trivia… it happened at the same place, which is Delhi Haat.”

About 12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has been sent to Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. The film has been praised by several celebs, such as, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, actor-filmmaker Rishabh Shetty, actor Sanjay Dutt, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, and actor Anil Kapoor, among others.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant-starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film showcases the struggles of millions of students, who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. Based on a novel by Anurag Pathak, Vikrant is seen as a young boy from Chambal, who wants to join the police force.

In a recent interview with India Today, Vikrant spoke about how he prepared for the film, "A lot of weight loss! I had just semi-liquid and mashed food for almost 20 days before the shoot and also had to regain my weight by the end of the shoot. It’s only Vinod Sir (Vidhu Vinod Chopra, director) who can do this because almost 80 per cent of the film was shot in sequence, so I had to regain the weight. It is a daunting and challenging film.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out