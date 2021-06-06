Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa: 'Lao meri chappal'

Vikrant Massey's comment on one of Yami Gautam's wedding pictures seems to have not gone down well with Kangana Ranaut. On Sunday, Yami had shared a picture from her pre-wedding ceremony in which she wore an all-red ensemble, the traditional bangles and kaleeras. Taking to the comments section, Vikrant joked, "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!"

Responding to his comment, Kangana wrote, "Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come. Someone get my slipper)," Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Vikrant Massey's comment.

The duo's comments left fans taking sides. While some sided with Kangana and criticised Vikrant over the comparison, there were a few who attempted to defend the actor.

In another post from Yami's wedding, Kangana responded to Ayushmann Khurrana's comment. The Vicky Donor star had described Yami as 'simple' and 'real' before he added, "God bless." Kangana said, "As a matter of fact made up and artificial is most simple because it is so basic and easy to read that kind of show off but ancient and traditional especially when our history is older than the time itself makes it most layered and complex so what is organic isn't necessary simple if you got perception to know the complexity of subtlety."

Kangana Ranaut's reply to Ayushmann Khurrana.

Meanwhile, Kangana was all praise for the fellow Himachali actor Yami. The actor commented on most of her posts. One of her comments read, "Himachali bride is the most gorgeous, looks divine like a Devi ..." She also shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and said, "Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh." Kangana was brought up in Manali and is currently living there with her family. Yami was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Yami took fans by surprise when she announced she had tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar. The actor shared a picture from the wedding on Friday and made the announcement.

