A picture from Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding.
Aditya Dhar cannot help but smile at wife Yami Gautam in new pics from their wedding

  • Yami Gautam has shared new pictures from her secret wedding with Aditya Dhar. The actor and the filmmaker informed fans about their wedding on Friday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 07:06 PM IST

Yami Gautam has shared new pictures from her secret wedding with Aditya Dhar. The actor and the filmmaker surprised fans on Friday by announcing that they have tied the knot.

In one of the pictures, Yami and Aditya were seen seated in the mandap and paying attention to the wedding rituals being performed. In another, Yami and Aditya were captured sharing a laugh during the traditional varmala ceremony. In the third picture from the post, the happy couple posed with their family members. Yami shared the pictures with the caption, "Memories for a lifetime."

The new post received as much love as her previous posts. Several fans dropped congratulatory messages while many others shared heart emojis to show their love.

Earlier in the day, Yami and her family members shared photos from the haldi and other functions. Several celebrities like Vikrant Massey and Ayushmann Khurrana dropped hilarious comments on the post. Kangana Ranaut was also all praise for Yami. Sharing a picture of Yami on her Instagram Stories, Kangana said, "Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh."

Also read: Yami Gautam shares fresh pics from her wedding, Vikrant Massey calls her 'pure and pious like Radhe Maa'

On Friday, Yami and Aditya shared a picture as a newly married couple and said, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes," she added. Yami and Aditya worked together on his hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie also marked Aditya's directorial debut. Yami was last seen Ginny Weds Sunny, which released on Netflix. She starred alongside Vikrant Massey in the movie.

