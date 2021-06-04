Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam ties the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in 'intimate wedding'. See first pic as couple
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar in their first picture as a married couple.
bollywood

Yami Gautam ties the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in 'intimate wedding'. See first pic as couple

  Actor Yami Gautam has tied the knot with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. The actor took to social media on Friday to make the announcement.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 06:03 PM IST

Actor Yami Gautam has tied the knot with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. The actor took to social media on Friday to make the announcement.

She shared a picture of her and Aditya at their wedding ceremony, and quoted the poet Rumi in her caption. She wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

She continued, "As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

The couple's friends and colleagues wished them well in the comments section. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "This is so heartening. Many many congratulations!" Vaani Kapoor commented, "Congratulations," and added a heart emoji. Actor Dia Mirza, who recently tied the knot herself, wrote, "Congratulations Yami and Aditya. Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead!"

Also read: I never socialized and I still don’t. I guess each one of us has a core and you can’t change that: Yami Gautam

Aditya made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Uri, which starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. "Aditya’s passion about the film is infectious and the amount of extensive research he has done is amazing. I am really thrilled to be part of this film," Yami had said in a statement at the time. The filmmaker is currently working on his follow-up, The Immortal Ashwatthama, also starring Vicky.

Yami, meanwhile, made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor. She has also appeared in films such as Kaabil and Bala. She was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny.

Story Saved
