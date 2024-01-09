IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma is the real hero of 12th Fail: Rohit Shetty calls Vikrant Massey film a must watch

Rohit Shetty has shared a photo of himself meeting the 'real hero of 12th Fail', IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. On Monday, the filmmaker took to Instagram to share the throwback photo from when the IPS officer 'was serving for Mumbai Police'. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail is based on Manoj Kumar Sharma's life, with Vikrant Massey playing the lead role. Also read: Kangana Ranaut praises Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, years after calling him ‘cockroach’ When Rohit Shetty met 'real hero' of 12th Fail, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

'Meet real hero of 12th Fail, Manoj Kumar Sharma'

Actor Vikrant Massey also reacted to Rohit Shetty's photo with the IPS officer and commented on the post, "The two of you (fire and red heart emojis)!!!" In the picture, Rohit posed with Manoj Kumar Sharma in what appeared to be the latter's office in Mumbai. In his caption, the filmmaker gushed about 12th Fail, calling it 'an inspiring story especially for students and youngsters'.

Rohit Shetty's caption read, “Meet the real hero of 12th Fail Manoj Kumar Sharma, had the honour of working with him during Covid-19 (pandemic), at that time he was serving for Mumbai police… if you have not seen 12th Fail please do watch… it’s an inspiring story especially for students and youngsters.”

About 12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has been sent to Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. 12th Fail has been receiving acclaim, with Vikrant also getting praise for his performance as Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer.

The film has been praised by several celebs, such as veteran actor Kamal Haasan, actor-filmmaker Rishabh Shetty, actor Sanjay Dutt, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, and actor Anil Kapoor, among others.

Vikrant-starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. Based on a novel by Anurag Pathak, Vikrant is seen as a young boy from Chambal, who wants to join the police force.

