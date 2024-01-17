Deepika Padukone reacts to Alia Bhatt’s review of Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail; gives shoutout to Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Deepika Padukone is the latest celebrity to gush over 12th Fail. Extending her wishes to the film's cast and makers, the actor took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday and re-shared Alia Bhatt’s review of the film. She wrote, “I couldn’t agree more! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew... Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr.” Also read: Kangana Ranaut praises Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, years after calling him ‘cockroach’ Deepika Padukone joins in praising 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey in lead.

What Alia Bhatt had said about 12th Fail

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt wrote on Instagram Stories, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!! @vikrantmassey you were so so spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Deepika Padukone agrees with Alia Bhatt’s review of 12th Fail.

Celebs praising 12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail is based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's life, with Vikrant Massey playing the lead role. The film, which premiered on OTT recently after being released in theatres in October 2023, has been praised by celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, and several others.

"I think this year (2023) is probably one of the best years for me to give this example where we’ve of course seen high octane action commercial blockbusters and we’ve seen a small, intimate film,12th Fail, do so well. I think that's all the example we need. If a film has an interesting story, it will find its audience," Katrina had said in a recent interview with Film Companion.

Sharing a poster of 12th Fail, Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories earlier in January, “What a terrific film. Coming from Hindi medium myself belonging to a rural village and being a general caste student for entry tests without reservations in my school years, I was weeping throughout the film, ufff never cried so much in a flight, my co-passengers were stealing concerned glances at me, I am embarrassed.”

About the film

12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, sent to Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination, has received acclaim, with Vikrant also getting praise for his performance as Manoj Kumar Sharma.

12th Fail tells the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma and his IRS officer wife, Shraddha Joshi, played by Medha. It chronicles Manoj's life as a young boy from Chambal, who manages to become an IPS officer after years of hard work.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place