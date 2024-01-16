Alia Bhatt calls 12th Fail one of the most beautiful films she has ever watched: ‘This film really hits the spot’

After Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt has finally watched Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail and shared her views about the film on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Alia shared a 12th Fail poster and said that she was full of love after watching the film. Also read: Hrithik Roshan praises 12th Fail but doesn't mention Vikrant Massey; internet reminds him 'he is the soul’ Alia Bhatt has shared her views after watching 12th Fail.

Alia Bhatt on 12th Fail

Alia wrote, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!! @vikrantmassey you were so so spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow.”

Alia's post about 12th Fail.

12th Fail

Recently, Hrithik, Katrina, Kangana Ranaut and Vijay Deverakonda had watched the film on OTT and had praised it on social media. Hrithik called it a master class in filmmaking and hailed 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for the “brilliance”. The film had also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It released in theatres on October 27 and collected gross worldwide collection of ₹66 crore amid positive word of mouth and good reviews. It had clashed with Kangana's Tejas which didn't perform well at the box office.

On working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, “The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin.”

