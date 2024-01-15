Hrithik Roshan praises 12th Fail but doesn't mention Vikrant Massey; internet reminds him 'he is the soul’

Hrithik Roshan took time out to watch 12th Fail and went online to pen his review. He called the film ‘a masterclass in filmmaking’ and praised director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. While he has all things good to say about the film, which performed well, a few people noticed that there wasn't a mention of lead actor Vikrant Massey in the tweet. Also read: Anurag Kashyap impressed by 12th Fail Hrithik Roshan reviews Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, without mentioning him.

Hrithik Roshan on 12th Fail

Hrithik wrote, “Finally saw 12th Fail. It’s quite a masterclass in film making. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra, what a movie! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this one.”

Internet wants Hrithik to give due credit

Not happy with Hrithik's post without Vikrant's mention, one user wrote in the comment section, “Gajab mere bhai sab kuch achha laga movie mein bas main lead #Vikrant ka naam jubaan pe na aaya (so weird you like everything in the movie but did not say anything for the lead actor Vikrant Massey)....he is the soul of this movie.” “You can tag the lead actor too. He will be happy. We will be happy if we get another Super 30 like film,” commented another. One more said, “Bhai Vikrant Massey ko bhi thoda credit de dete to maja aa jata (You could have given some credit to Vikrant Massey). Your appreciation bit lacking to appreciate.” “What abt @VikrantMassey? He was brilliant,” added someone else.

12th Fail

12th Fail is inspired by the real-life story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and his IRS officer wife, Shraddha Joshi. While Vikrant played Manoj, Medha Shankar played Shraddha. It revolves around their journey despite all odds. The film had a very good run at the box office and was a success while despite clashing with big films.

Several celebrities have been raving about the film for a long time. From Kangana Ranaut to Anurag Kashyap to Rohit Shetty, many have lauded the film team, especially Vikrant for his performance. Recently Vijay Deverakonda also wrote, "12th fail. To every mother, father and grandmother fighting for their kids future. To every Dushyanth sir who inspires another. To every friend like Pandey and Gauri bhai. To every blessing that is Shraddha. And to every Manoj out there.. my heart and prayers go out to you. May you overcome every struggle and come out victorious! to the cast and team of #12thFail - Thank you!”

