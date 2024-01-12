Anurag Kashyap impressed by 12th Fail: ‘Benchmark for filmmakers like me who have been feeling lost’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is the latest celebrity to praise Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his film 12th Fail. In a long note, Anurag recalled meeting IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, on whom the film is based, and said he was unable to visualise his story, which has been shown in the film. Actor Vikrant Massey plays the lead role in the film. Also read: Rani Mukerji roasted for calling Indian films best in world Anurag Kashyap reviews Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail.

Anurag Kashyap on 12th Fail

Calling 12th Fail a new standard set by Vidhu, Anurag counted himself as one of many filmmakers who might be ‘a little bit lost.’ He also called it the best 2023 mainstream film. The director shared a poster of Vikrant's film on Facebook.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He wrote with it, “Probably the best mainstream film I’ve seen in 2023 @vidhuvinodchoprafilms at the age of 71 has crafted a masterpiece out of a simple story of an adamant man wanting to be more than what life gives him. He goes and takes what he wants and how. What amazed me about the film is how he breaks all conventions of mainstream and has scenes done in simple long shots.”

What worked best in 12th Fail

Anurag went on to list out what he liked the most about the film and its cinematography. Pointing out specific scenes without giving out too many spoilers, he shared, “The crowd scenes of Mukherji nagar which feels like the camera just happened to watch the story unfold without disturbing the atmosphere. It just felt like we were fly on the wall witnessing the film unfold. The sparse background score, something that mainstream cinema always shows from. The faith the filmmaker has in himself and his actors and his storytelling that he doesn’t use the BGM to manipulate the audience or the emotions.”

“A filmmaker at the peak of his storytelling and at this age. Means I have hope too. A new benchmark has been set by VVC for filmmakers like me who have been feeling a bit lost. Kudos to the whole team who I don’t know and all the actors. Especially @vikrantmassey @medhashankr @anshumaan_pushkar @anantvjoshi and the cinematographer Ranga, the production designer and the music directors and writers,” he wrote as he praised the film's team.

When Anurag met IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma

Anurag also recalled meeting IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in the past. “I have met Manoj and I’ve read the book but I never could have seen it how VVC saw it. It’s on HotStar and a must watch. I was unlucky to find time to see it in cinemas but saw it on my personal screen but do give this film a shot,” he said.

12th Fail tells the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. It also highlights his journey with his IRS officer wife, Shraddha Joshi, who stayed by him during his tough time.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place