Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta, shares how he helped him build his father's dream

Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for Apoorva Mehta, who is the CEO of Dharma Productions. Karan took to his Instagram and shared how he had called up Apoorva during a difficult period in his life, and with his unconditional support over the years, set up Dharma. (Also read: Karan Johar wishes Salman on his birthday, shares how he got 'perfect Aman' for 'KKHH') Apoorva Mehta is the CEO of Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar's latest Instagram post

In a long note, Karan Johar began: "When my father passed away in 2004… he left a void that perhaps can never be filled … on an emotional impulse I called my best friend @apoorva1972 who was based in the UK and very settled with his wife Bijal… I said ‘I need you … I have no family to help me build my fathers dream … Dharma productions.' Without even a pause he said 'I will be there,' and just like that overnight Bijal and him changed their settled life to walk into an unknown territory and as we enter 2024, I want to take this moment to express my deepest love and gratitude to both of them for being emotional and professional pillars to me in my most trying and challenging times!"

The director, who celebrated his 25th anniversary as a director this year with the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, further expressed his gratitude for Apoorva's support, and said: "Thank you Aps! My father would have been so proud of us … just knowing that we could keep it together and do our best to build his dream….love you and thank you! Happy new year to us and the entire @dharmamovies @dharma2pointo @dharmaticent @dcatalent families! You are all the reason we stand firmly on our feet! (Red heart emoticons)."

Apoorva's response

Reacting to the kind post, Apoorva commented, "There are few people in the world who matter so much, where you don't think about right or wrong @karanjohar.... I am honoured and humbled to be part of your incredible journey and I know Yash uncle must be very proud !" Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty commented, "Awwwww!" Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "So wonderful! Love you both!" Twinkle Khanna, Zoya Akhtar, and Ayushmann Khurrana left a red heart emoticon in the comments.

