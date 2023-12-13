Dharma Productions year in rear-view: From Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Shershaah's National Award

Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions had a busy year. While there were only two theatrical releases and one show on streaming, the production house made waves throughout 2023. (Also Read: Karan Johar has no dreams of working in Hollywood: ‘I don’t want to make films without the language that’s raised me’) Dharma Productions had Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's box office success, Shershaah's National Award win, Kill's premiere at TIFF, and new season of Koffee with Karan in 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After a lukewarm response of Raj Mehta's Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, at the box office, Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, redeemed Dharma commercially this year. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer fam-com made ₹153.60 crore and ₹355.61 crore at the domestic and worldwide box office, respectively.

Shershaah's National Award win

Dharma Productions' Shershaah, the period war film directed by Vishnuvardhan, won the Special Jury Award (Feature Film) honour at the National Film Awards this year. The 2021 film, which premiered directly on Prime Video India, starred Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra, a martyr in the Kargil War, and Kiara Advani as his wife. Karan received the award from President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. This is Karan and Dharma's second National Award win after Karan's 1998 directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai won in the Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category.

Kill at TIFF

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's martial arts thriller Kill, co-produced by Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The producers, director, and cast of the movie graced the premiere in Canada and the film received some rave reviews in international publications. Kill is slated to release in India early next year.

Koffee with Karan Season 8

Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Dharma Productions, had only one release this year – Koffee with Karan Season 8, the popular chat show hosted by Karan. The new season is still on air, with a new episode dropping every Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

