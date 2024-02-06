Alia Bhatt comes on board as executive producer on Delhi Crime director Richie Mehta's crime series Poacher

Prime Video India announced on Tuesday that Alia Bhatt has come on board as the executive producer for the crime series Poacher. Created by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series will star Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. (Also Read: Poacher review: Richie Mehta crafts an atmospheric tale on illegal ivory trade) Alia Bhatt's executive produced Poacher will stream from February 23

When to stream

Poacher will be available on Prime Video from February 23. Sharing the news on their Instagram and X, the official Prime Video account wrote, “Beneath the silence, the forest reveals a deadly conspiracy... and the hunt for the Poacher begins! Alia Bhatt comes on board as #ExecutiveProducer on #PoacherOnPrime, a new Amazon Original Crime series, Feb 23.”

About Poacher

Poacher is an investigative crime series based on true events and it explores the issue of ivory poaching in India. The web series brings the world of environmental conservation and entertainment together to highlight illegal poaching. Richie created, wrote and directed the series, which will be released in Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Alia about Poacher

Alia, who debuted as a producer with the 2022 Netflix India film Darlings, is pumped to be on board. She said, “Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honor, for both me and the entire team at Eternal Sunshine Productions. The impact of Poacher was deeply personal, and Richie’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and the team.”

She added that she was moved by the issue. “The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it's based on true events, that shed light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests. I am confident Poacher will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings. It's a call to embrace coexistence and I am genuinely thrilled to contribute to this narrative," Alia said.

QC principals Edward H Hamm Jr Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick said, “Alia coming on board Poacher is truly a dream come true. In addition to being a world-class actor, she has proven to be a selfless philanthropist channelling her well-respected and earned celebrity status for championing positive causes. Her involvement in this series helps raise awareness for the important issues the show addresses.”

Rest of the team

Poacher also has DOP Johan Aidt, composer Andrew Lockington and editor Beverly Mills on board. The series is produced by QC Entertainment, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man’s Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alan McAlex (A Suitable Boy) serves as producer for Suitable Pictures.

