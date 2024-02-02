Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's YRF spy film gets its director: The Railway Men's Shiv Rawail

Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films has roped in director Shiv Rawail for its first female-led spy film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Shiv, who debuted as a director with the studio’s Netflix series The Railway Men, has already started prep work on the untitled spy film, which is all set to go on floors in the second half of 2024. Alia and Sharvari will be seen as super agents in the upcoming film from YRF Spy Universe. Also read: Alia Bhatt to headline YRF's next in spy universe, to play a super agent in a ‘never seen before’ avatar Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are joining Aditya Chopra's spy universe.

Shiv Rawail to direct Alia, Sharvari in YRF spy film

A sources close to the development told Pinkvilla, “The Railway Men is among the most appreciated shows on the digital world and Aditya Chopra feels that Shiv has all the potential to spearhead the first female spy film of his ambitious universe. Aditya Chopra and Shiv Rawail have been discussing the association for a while now and the things are now on the paper."

Shiv has worked with Aditya Chopra as an assistant director on many of his productions before making his digital debut with The Railway Men, which premiered on Netflix in November 2023.

Further speaking about the upcoming Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, the source told the portal, "Adi (Aditya Chopra) is confident that he (Shiv Rawail) is the best director to helm the young female-led action entertainer from the YRF Spy Universe that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead with Sharvari... It’s an ambitious film for all the stakeholders and the makers will be leaving no stone unturned to make it a big theatrical attraction for the audience. There will lot of surprises in this yet-to-be-titled spy saga as the idea is to add new flavor to the already existing universe."

More about YRF's Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ek Tha Tiger, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in 2018, Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in 2023 and finally, Tiger 3 as well in 2023. Next up in the YRF Spy Universe will be War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, followed by the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari film.

