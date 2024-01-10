Khushi Kapoor wears sweater and mini skirt for outing with Vedang Raina and friends; shows how to wear neutral shades

Khushi Kapoor has cemented herself as a fashionista with her back-to-back chic looks in steal-worthy attires. While her red carpet-appearances and other work-related fashion outings are swoon-worthy, Khushi's personal style is also one to look out for. The 23-year-old, who recently debuted with The Archies, displayed a stylish fit from her wardrobe during an outing in Mumbai with her rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina, and their friends. She wore an off-the-shoulder sweater and a mini leather skirt, serving fans with tips on how to play with neutrals during the cold weather. Khushi Kapoor goes on an outing with Vedang Raina and a few other friends. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor's date night look

The paparazzi clicked Khushi Kapoor during an outing with her friends in Mumbai. Khushi went for a dinner date with her rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, Aaliyah Kashyap, her fiancé, and others. A paparazzi page shared Khushi's video on Instagram and captioned it, "Winter vibes with a touch of casual chic, #KhushiKapoor radiates stunning elegance in this cozy and stylish ensemble." The clip shows Khushi exiting her car, posing for the media, and entering the restaurant with her friends. Scroll down to read our download on her fit.

Khushi chose a cream-coloured sweater and a brown leather mini skirt. While the jumper features an off-the-shoulder neckline, full-length sleeves, a layered design on the neck, and a relaxed fit, the mini skirt has a high-rise waist, side pockets, a bodycon fitting, and a short hem length. Khushi tucked the fuzzy blouse inside the bottoms to give a structured look to her glamorous party-ready look.

You can turn Khushi's chic look into a winter-ready fit by levelling up your layering game. You can opt for a neutral-coloured trench coat, sheer fleece-layered stockings, and thigh-high boots. Meanwhile, Khushi styled the ensemble with clear-strap peep-toe heels, gold hoop earrings, rings, and a Louis Vuitton top-handle mini bag. Lastly, she chose a lavender manicure, centre-parted open wavy locks, pink lip gloss, rouge on the cheeks, a dewy base, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.