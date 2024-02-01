Sarath Chandra wants Devara director Koratala Siva, Mahesh Babu punished for plagiarism: ‘Where is Chiranjeevi now?’

Koratala Siva’s Srimanthudu, starring Mahesh Babu and Shruti Haasan, was released in 2015 but almost a decade later, the film remains in the news for the wrong reasons. Writer Sarath Chandra filed a copyright infringement case against Koratala, apart from producer Naveen and Mahesh, for allegedly copying his story for the film. Here’s an update on the case. (Also Read: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara to release in 2 parts, director Koratala Siva reveals) Writer Sarath Chandra accused Koratala Siva of plagiarising his story for Mahesh Babu, Shruti Haasan-starrer Srimanthudu

Supreme Court turns down Koratala

Novelist RD Wilson, known as Sarath Chandra, alleged that the film copied his 2012 story Chachenta Prema, published in Swathi magazine monthly. A case was filed in Nampally Criminal Court and City Civil Court in 2017. While the Telangana High Court rejected the cases against Naveen and Mahesh later on, it retained the case against Koratala. The director, currently helming Jr NTR’s Devara, approached the Supreme Court to strike down the case. But on Tuesday, the SC upheld the HC’s decision.

Sarath Chandra says it's not about money

Talking to ABP Desam, Sarath stated that initially, Koratala, Mahesh, and Naveen didn’t respond to the notices until they were forced to. He also claimed that it's not about money but that writers shouldn't be taken for granted.

“We wanted to make a film on my story, but Koratala has stolen it. He is yet even to submit proof in civil court. I do not intend to compromise for money, this is my fight as a writer. Koratala needs to be punished for this, both by the court and the film industry. It's ironic they are still making films with Koratala, Mahesh and Naveen. Where are Mohan Babu, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Dil Raju now, does no one care about writers?” he questioned.

He also went on to claim that Koratala has no proof. “Unlike him, I have proof of how everything from the hero-heroine characterisation to even Vennela Kishore’s role, and the storyline, names of places and companies have been ripped off my story. Koratala hasn’t even registered his story with the writer’s association. You also have to question why this case has taken seven long years. No one would fight it for this long. I will file a case against Mahesh and Naveen again because they're responsible too,” he claimed.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place