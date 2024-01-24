RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad calls Jr NTR's role a ‘supporting’ one in the Ram Charan-starrer; riles up fans

When SS Rajamouli’s Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR hit screens in 2022, the period drama garnered attention all over the world. Back then the makers had maintained that Ram’s Alluri Sitaramaraju and NTR’s Komaram Bheem were equally important to the story. Two years later, writer Vijayendra Prasad, SS Rajamouli’s father, seems to have something different to say in an interview with Mahaa Max. (Also Read: RRR sequel confirmed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to star but SS Rajamouli may not direct, says Vijayendra Prasad) Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR

On Ram and NTR’s characters

While Vijayendra intended calling Jr NTR’s Bheem a ‘supporting’ role as a compliment, fans did not seem to take it that way. “When I wrote the story, I thought people would see Alluri Sitaramaraju in Charan, not Ram. But people up north claimed it felt more like Ram,” he said, adding, “Now NTR’s Bheem did not have a get-up like that, so people seem to have lessened his importance to the story overall.

Stating that while he thought Ram Charan’s role will make a splash, he believes that it was Jr NTR’s role that was more difficult to play. He said, “I thought they’re both important to the story when I wrote the film. But after I watched it, I felt like people will remember Charan’s character more. That said, it’s difficult to play NTR’s role, he did it well. Charan’s character has so many shades to it, NTR has to be efficient in playing the supporting role throughout.”

Fans react

jr NTR’s fans seemed miffed at the insinuation that their favourite actor did not play the lead role in RRR, while Ram’s fans seemed thrilled that their favourite star was given more importance in the film. The latter even began trending ‘unrivalled Ram Charan supremacy’ on X sharing videos of SS Rajamouli and Vijayendra talking about Ram.

A fan wrote on X, “After watching RRR, I didn't feel like Jr NTR had a support character..both had the same importance..maybe the makers didn't mean it but Jr NTR acted well enough to elate the writing of his character..so it felt like main along with Ram Charan..”

Someone else pointed out that the audience in the north still believe Ram is the story's hero, because of his costume. They wrote, “Fact ra idi Jr ntr ni north lo side character ane anukuntunnaru chala mandi RRR lo (It’s a fact that many people up north still think Jr NTR plays a side role in RRR.)

Another believed that the statement spread easily due to fans’ reactions more than the interview, writing, “Papam gattiga hurt chesinatu unaru Vijayendra Prasad. Andaru okesari dandayatra start chesaru. Ayana ana danikana velu chesa athi valane ekuva negative spread aytundi. (It looks like Vijayendra Prasad hurt a lot of people. But more than his interview, it’s your reaction that’s spreading negativity.)

Upcoming work

Post RRR, Ram began shooting for Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani as his co-star. He will also star in an untitled sports drama by Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, with Shiva Rajkumar in a key role. Shooting for the film is yet to begin.

NTR is shooting for Devara with Koratala Siva. The film will mark Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu and also stars Saif Ali Khan. Shooting for the film has been halted due to Saif undergoing treatment for an injury and rumours are afloat the theatrical release will be postponed. He has also said yes to a project by Prashanth Neel.

SS Rajamouli will shoot his next film with Mahesh Babu, an adventurer along the lines of Indiana Jones. Prep for the film is in progress.

