Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and south celebs spotted at Ayodhya Ram Mandir for Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Watch

Big names from the south film industries are in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony being held on Monday. Among them are Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and son-actor Ram Charan as well as Kantara fam actor and director Rishab Shetty. Also read: First glimpse of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit from Ayodhya. Watch videos Rajinikanth and Ram Charan in Ayodhya.

Celebs in Ayodhya

A video from the ceremony shows Rajinikanth seated in the front row. He was in a white kurta-pyjama and a shawl. Another video shows Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan during a candid conversation with businessman Anil Ambani. The father-son duo was in kurta-pyjama and carried shawls to beat the cold.

Before leaving for Ayodhya, Chiranjeevi had told ANI at Hyderabad airport, “That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me...We are so fortunate to witness this Pran Pratishta...” Ram Charan had said on Monday morning at the airport, “It's a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there.”

Rishab Shetty in Ayodhya

Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame, along with wife Pragathi Shetty, visited a Hanuman Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday. Sharing a picture from the location, he wrote on Instagram in Telugu, “Before the celebration of Lord Rama's birth, Darshan of Hanuman.”

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

A host of film celebrities, sportspersons, politicians, and those from the field of literature, culture and art are part of the ceremony. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff and Asha Bhosle are also in Ayodhya for the ceremony.

As per the schedule, the historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests post noon. Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

