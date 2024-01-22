Akshay Kumar not likely to attend Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya; talks about 'Ram Lalla' in video with Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar is one of the celebrities invited for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, as per a report by ETimes, Akshay may not be able to attend the ceremony as he is 'shooting in Jordan for his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff'. On Monday, the actor also took to Instagram to share a message for fans on 'the auspicious day of Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha'. He was joined by co-star Tiger in the video. Also read: Alia Bhatt stuns in saree, Ranbir Kapoor wears dhoti-kurta for Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration Akshay Kumar shares video about Ram Mandir consecration. Tiger Shroff also had a message for fans.

A source told ETimes, "Akshay Kumar has told the organiser of the function about his prior commitment with the producers of the film and as it is a combination shoot he may not be able to attend the event (Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha).''

Akshay's video about Ram Mandir consecration

Greeting fans with folded hands, Akshay said, "Main hoon AKshay Kumar aur mere saath hai mere mitr Tiger Shroff; aur hum dono ki taraf se aap sabko 'Jai Shri Ram'. Aaj ka din puri duniya mein base Ram bhakto ke liye bohut bohut bohut bada din hai. Kai sau saalon ki pratiksha ke baad yeh din aaya hai ki Ram Lalla apne ghar Ayodhya mein apne bhavya mandir mein aa rahe hain (From me and my friend Tiger Shroff's side – Hail Shri Ram. Today is a big day for devotees of Lord Ram. After the wait of hundreds of years, the day has come, when Ram Lalla will be in his beautiful home in Ayodhya)."

Tiger Shroff said in Hindi, "We have heard so much about this (Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration) since our childhood. But to see this day come true is a very big deal. And we are waiting for the moment we can all light diyas (lamps) and celebrate the festival of Lord Ram."

Akshay then said, “From both our sides, we would like to wish you all on this auspicious day. Jai Shri Ram.” In his caption, Akshay wrote in Hindi, “Many best wishes to all of you on the auspicious day of Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha. Jai Shri Ram.”

Celebs in Ayodhya

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a host of celebs were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Monday as they flew to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, among others, were seen making their way inside the airport in Mumbai. Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Hema Malini, Vick Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, Kangana Ranaut, and many other celebs are also in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

