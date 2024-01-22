close_game
Alia Bhatt stuns in saree, Ranbir Kapoor wears dhoti-kurta for Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 22, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Besides Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were snapped arriving at the airport. Madhuri Dixit was also among them.

Bollywood celebrities are on their way to Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. At Mumbai's private airport, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived the early morning. Rohit Shetty was also seen with them. Also read: Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in golden saree as she leaves with Vicky Kaushal for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty at Kalina airport, Mumbai. (Manav Manglani/ Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty at Kalina airport, Mumbai. (Manav Manglani/ Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at airport

Alia opted for a teal-coloured saree paired with a shawl. She had her hair tucked into a neat hair bun and minimal accessories. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a white kurta paired with a matching dhoti and a beige shawl. Both posed for cameras before heading inside the airport terminal. Rohit Shetty also joined them for pictures.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit made a glamorous entry at the airport in a yellow saree and full-sleeve blouse. She was with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, as they were, too, heading, towards Ayodhya. She briefly waved at the paparazzi before walking towards the entry gate.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who had also received the official invitation for the event, also reached the Kalina airport around the same time. Taking the traditional route as well, he wore a kurta and pyjamas with a vest, finishing off with a scarf and sunglasses.

Others reaching Ayodhya

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also seen arriving for their flight to Ayodhya. Katrina looked beautiful in a golden saree. Vicky wore a sherwani for the event. Jackie Shroff is also on his way to the Ram Mandir ceremony. He was seen posting with a plant to promote the planting of trees.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony, Jackie took part in a cleanliness drive at a Mumbai Ram Mandir. He washed and mopped temple stairs with others.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Rajinikanth, Danush, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Shefali Shah, Anu Malik, Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, Manoh Joshi, Ravi Kishan, Randeep Hooda and Vivek Oberoi have already reached Ayodhya, as per ANI.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm. According to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering.

