Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in golden saree as she leaves with Vicky Kaushal for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Ayodhya is all set for the Pran Prathistha ceremony, and on Monday, celebrities reached Mumbai's Kalina airport to leave for the big event. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have been invited for the event alongside several other celebrities, opted for traditional outfits. They also briefly greeted the media before heading towards their flight. Also read: Rajnikanth reaches Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha ceremony Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif looked breathtaking in a gold-coloured saree. She paired it with minimal gold jewellery and left her hair untied. Vicky Kaushal wore a beige-coloured sherwani and had his hair tucked into a man bun. The couple held hands and posed for photos after getting out of their vehicle at the private airport.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Pran Pratistha ceremony

The ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of other distinguished guests. Several renowned personalities from the film industry have also received the invitation.

Celebs in Ayodhya

Previously, Rajinikanth and his son-in-law Danush were seen reaching Ayodhya. Besides them, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Shefali Shah, Anu Malik, Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, Manoh Joshi, Ravi Kishan, Randeep Hooda and Vivek Oberoi among others are going to be a part of the celebration.

Ram Mandir

As per the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled Mangal Dhwani. The soiree will feature some of the biggest names in the world of music. It will be staged at 10 am. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tones. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus, which is also crafted from the same stone.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Pratishtha. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals today.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place