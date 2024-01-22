Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal choose elegant Indian wear for Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among several stars leaving for Ayodhya today to attend the grand Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. The event is set to take place today, on Monday, January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The paparazzi clicked Vicky, Katrina, Alia and Ranbir at the private airport in Mumbai, along with several other celebrities, including Rohit Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Shriram Nene, Rajkumar Hirani, and others. Scroll down to see what Alia, Ranbir, Katrina and Vicky wore for the occasion. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal leave for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration ceremony.

What Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wore for the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Kalina airport today morning. The paparazzi clicked the couple with Rohit Shetty. While Ranbir opted for an ivory kurta-dhoti look and a matching shawl decked in grey threadwork, Alia complemented him in a gorgeous peacock green embroidered saree and a matching silk embroidered shawl. Alia's six yards come adorned with broad gold borders and colourful floral embroidery on the pallu. She wore the drape with Kolhapuri heels, dangling polki earrings, kadhas, rings, a matching potli bag, a centre-parted sleek bun with crown braids, a plunging-neck blouse, rose-pink lip shade, and minimal glam.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif arrived with Vicky Kaushal at the Kalina airport in a gold silk saree featuring brocade embroidery and broad patti borders. She wore the six yards in traditional draping style, draping the pallu over her shoulder and carrying the end on her other arm. She styled the saree with a matching full-sleeved silk blouse, gold jhumkis, rings, heels, a dainty bindi, berry-toned lips, kohl-lined eyes, centre-parted open locks, and dewy blushed skin.

Meanwhile, Vicky complemented her in an ivory silk bandhgala kurta, churidar pants, and an embroidered silk dupatta. Tan mojaris, a back-swept hairdo, and a rugged beard rounded it all off.