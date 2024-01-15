Katrina Kaif's regal Sabyasachi lehenga makes an elegant wedding look you would want to wear on your special day

Katrina Kaif delighted her followers on Instagram after she dropped stunning pictures of herself dressed in an elegant and dreamy lehenga set. Katrina wore the traditional ensemble to attend Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare's star-studded wedding reception party hosted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Katrina's lehenga makes for a gorgeous wedding look - which you would want to wear on your special day. Scroll down to see Katrina's pictures in the lehenga and read our download on her look inside. Katrina Kaif shared pictures of herself dressed in a regal Sabyasachi lehenga. (Instagram)

Katrina Kaif in a regal lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Katrina Kaif posted her pictures in the regal lehenga on Instagram with a white heart, a Christmas tree and a movie camera emojis. Her cream embroidered lehenga set in the post is from the shelves of ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eponymous label. If you are a bride-to-be who loves minimal yet regal sartorial choices, you can wear this exquisite traditional look for your wedding day, mehendi, or even sangeet ceremony. Check out how Katrina styled the outfit to steal some style inspiration.

Katrina's lehenga comes in a pretty beige shade. It features a blouse, a net dupatta and a lehenga skirt. While the silk choli has a round neckline, full-length sleeves, midriff-baring cropped hem, and a bodycon fitting, the lehnga has a high-rise waist, an A-line silhouette, a floor-length hem, and layered ghera. The intricate sequin embellishments, dori embroidery, floral applique patterns, and a heavily embellished broad patti border in multi-coloured hues gave the ensemble a regal touch.

Katrina draped her net dupatta decked in embroidered patti borders on her shoulder to give her ensemble a finishing touch. The actor accessorised her ethnic look with striking jewels, including statement rings and chandbalis matching her outfit. Lastly, centre-parted open silky tresses, darkened brows, a dainty bindi, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.