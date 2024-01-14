What Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wore to their star-studded wedding reception

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in a beautiful white wedding in Udaipur. After the grand ceremony, the couple returned to Mumbai to host a wedding reception attended by the biggest names in the entertainment, sports, politics, and business industry. The guest list included stars like Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Smriti Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Juhi Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Sunidhi Chauhan, Suriya, Hema Malini, Manuishi Chhillar, Kartik Aaryan, Sushmita Sen, Ranbir Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Shweta Tiwari, Bhumi Pednekar, Maharashtra's CM Eknath Shinde, Madhuri Dixit, Kapil Sharma, and others. While the celebrities came dressed in exquisite ethnic attires, Nupur and Ira looked stunning together. Scroll down to check out what the newly married couple donned for their reception. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose for the paparazzi at their wedding reception. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wore to their wedding reception

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married earlier this week in a white wedding held in Udaipur. Last night, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The paparazzi pictures show Ira and Nupur posing together at the wedding reception venue and getting a rare photo clicked with their entire family. While Ira opted for a sindoori red heavily-embroidered lehenga for her star-studded reception, Nupur complemented her in an all-black sherwani jacket and dhoti set. Read our download on their looks inside.

Coming to Ira Khan's bridal red lehenga, the ensemble features a sleeveless blouse, an A-line skirt, and a matching dupatta. While the choli has a round neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem, a fitted bust, intricate gold dori embroidery, shimmering beaded embellishments, and sequins, the lehenga with matching embroidery work features a mid-rise waist, heavy layered ghera, and a floor-length hem. Lastly, a chiffon dupatta with a broad gold embroidered patti border, placed on Ira's arms, rounded off the reception look.

Ira styled the ensemble with minimal jewels, including gold stacked bangles, statement rings, a gold belly piercing, and earrings. In the end, she chose winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, shimmering gold smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, rouge on the cheekbones, and side-parted half-tied hairdo with curled ends for glam picks.

Meanwhile, Nupur wore a black bandhgala sherwani jacket for his reception. It features sequin embroidery, gold button closures on the front, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and a calf-length hem. He wore it with black dhoti pants, matching mojaris, a red satin pocket square, rings, a side-parted hairdo, and a clean-shaven look.