Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday look chic in black; show how you should dress for cold weather

Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday are total fashionistas. While Katrina is known for her girl-next-door aesthetic when it comes to her personal wardrobe, Ananya embraces Gen-Z sartorial elements in her OOTDs. The two stars recently shared stunning pictures of themselves dressed in gorgeous black-coloured outfits on Instagram. Katrina wore a full-length dress, and Ananya set the streets of London on fire with her coo-ord trench and skirt look. Scroll down to see what they wore and why you should add these looks to your winter wardrobe. Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday look chic in black in two gorgeous fits. (Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday look chic in new pics

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram recently to share pictures of herself from the promotion schedule of her upcoming film, Merry Christmas. "A day in Dilli #merrychristmas #jan12," she captioned the photoshoot. Meanwhile, celebrity stylist Mohit Rai posted Ananya's photos on Instagram. The clicks are from Ananya's London holiday, and Mohit captioned them, "Postcards from London." Scroll down to see how Ananya and Katrina styled their looks and take inspiration from them to glam up your wardrobe.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Coming to Katrina's OOTD, the actor wore a black floor-length maxi dress. It comes in a chic black hue decorated with white polka dot patterns and features a turtle neckline, puffy shoulders, full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, a gathered design on the front, an ankle-length hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She styled the ensemble with strappy high heels, no accessories, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, rouge on the cheeks, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, and centre-parted open silky long tresses.

Katrina's outfit is a perfect pick for winter. Generally, we pack away our dresses for the cold season. However, such maxi dresses are a great sartorial pick in the chilly weather by levelling up your layering game. You can style the outfit with a trench coat or a blazer in relaxed fitting and heeled boots.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday wore a chic co-ord look in the pictures clicked during her night out in London while holidaying with her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya wore a faux fur trench coat in a printed black and grey shade, a matching mini skirt, and a black sweater.

While Ananya's coat has wide-notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, calf-length hem, and an open front, the skirt has a high-rise waist, slit on the front, short hem length, and a fitted silhouette. Knee-length boots, sheer black tights, and a black top handle bag completed the look. Lastly, she glammed up the winter-ready fit with a no-makeup look, open locks, and a mauve lip shade.