Katrina Kaif spends 'teen khoobsurat din' with Vicky Kaushal; latest New Year celebration pics show her in chic dress

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal travelled to Rajasthan to celebrate their year-end holidays. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the Mumbai airport as they left to celebrate their New Year holidays. Today, Katrina and Vicky arrived back in Mumbai. But it seems like the Merry Christmas actor is still in holiday mood as she updated fans with new photos from her and Vicky's vacation. The latest images show the couple sharing romantic moments and Katrina in a chic check-print dress. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal; latest New Year celebration pics show her in chic dress(Instagram)

New pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's New Year holiday

Katrina Kaif posted new photos from her and Vicky Kaushal's Rajasthan holiday on Instagram. "Teen khoobsurat din (three beautiful days)...pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand (love, rest, sunsets and winters)! New Year mana liya (celebrated New Year)…now it's time for #MerryChristmas," Katrina captioned the post. It features clicks of the actor playing with her hair while smiling brightly for the camera and two clicks of her sitting on Vicky's lap. Read our download on her outfit below.

Katrina Kaif's pictures show her dressed in a printed ensemble. The dress features maroon, blue and off-white check print, front button closures, a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a cinched waistline, a flowy skirt, and a long floor-length hem.

Katrina styled the ensemble by ditching all accessories, and for the glam picks, the actor chose darkened brows, glossy mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, dewy skin, and rouge on the cheekbones. Lastly, she left her silky straight locks open in a centre parting.

Meanwhile, Vicky complemented his wife in a green-coloured crew neck sweater, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fitting. He wore the jumper with a white T-shirt and dark blue denim pants. Lastly, he chose a baseball cap, rugged beard, tinted sunglasses from Prada, and a messy hairdo to give his ensemble a finishing touch.