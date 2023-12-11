Katrina Kaif shows how to layer up for winter with her effortless airport fit and no-makeup look. Watch

Katrina Kaif's girl-next-door sartorial statements have long captured the hearts of her followers. The actor's wardrobe features breezy cotton dresses, comfy denim and tee combinations, and pretty cotton suits. However, with the winter's arrival, you might also want to check out her effortless and easy-to-replicate winter outfits. Case in point: Katrina's latest airport look. The star showed her fans how to layer clothes for the colder weather. Check out below. Katrina Kaif shows how to layer up for winter with her effortless airport fit. (Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's winter look with no makeup for the airport

Today, the paparazzi clicked Katrina Kaif outside the airport. The video and pictures showed the actor posing for the media outside the departure gates before leaving to catch her flight out of Mumbai. For her jet-set look, Katrina kept the aesthetic simple in a beige and black-toned neutral fit. She also embraced the athleisure style statement in a sweatshirt and jogger pants set and made it winter-ready by layering it on her coat. If you want to be comfortable and warm while travelling during the winter, don't forget to steal style notes from Katrina.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Katrina's airport look features a sweatshirt and jogger pants athleisure set in an all-black shade. While the jumper has a hooded round neckline, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs and hem, and a relaxed fitting, the pants have a cinched hem, a low-rise waist with drawstring closure, side pockets, and a baggy fitting. She layered the all-black outfit with a beige-coloured trench coat featuring notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves with belted cuffs, an open front, a relaxed silhouette, and an ankle-length hem.

Katrina kept the accessories minimal to keep the aesthetic effortless for her airport look. She chose chunky denim sneakers with a front lace-up closure and sunglasses in a dark tint. Lastly, she chose a no-makeup look for the airport, including glossy nude pink lips, glowing skin, feathered brows, and a hint of rouge on the cheeks. A sleek high ponytail gave the finishing touch.