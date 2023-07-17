Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal return from her birthday vacay in simple airport looks. Fan says 'Hottest couple in town'

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal went on a short getaway to celebrate her 40th birthday. The couple arrived back in the bay today, and the paparazzi clicked them at the Mumbai airport. They chose simple and casual-chic looks for landing back in the city after a romantic holiday. While Katrina stunned in a shirt and distressed denim set, Vicky complemented her in a shirt and pants look. Check out their video inside. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal return from her birthday vacation in simple airport looks. Watch inside.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal back in Mumbai

The video shared by the paparazzi page shows Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal coming out of the Mumbai airport. The post shows them holding hands while walking towards their car. They also smiled for the cameras and greeted the media. Check out Vicky and Katrina's video shared on Instagram and our download on their airport looks below.

What Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wore at the airport?

Katrina chose a light-yellow shirt for arriving in Mumbai. It features a white pinstripe pattern, front button closures, open Mandarin collars, full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a curved hem. She styled it with light blue-coloured boyfriend denim jeans featuring distressed details, a mid-rise waist, and a straight-leg fitting.

Katrina styled her outfit with black-tinted sunglasses, chunky white lace-up sneakers, and minimal jewellery. Lastly, she opted for centre-parted open wavy locks, a glossy nude lip shade, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Vicky complemented her in a blue check-printed button-up collared shirt. He wore it with grey-coloured straight-fitted pants. In the end, sunglasses, slide-on loafers, his rugged beard, and a baseball cap rounded it all off.

Fans comment on Vicky and Katrina's airport video

Meanwhile, fans complimented Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the comments section of the paparazzi video. One fan wrote, "Match made in heaven." Another commented, "Hottest couple in town." A fan remarked, "Best jodi." Another wrote, "Both are looking great [heart emoji] and their height difference."