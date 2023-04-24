Loved Katrina Kaif's chikankari anarkali for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid bash? It costs a whopping 7 lakh

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband, Aayush Sharma, hosted a grand party to celebrate the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the star-studded affair, including Katrina Kaif. The paparazzi clicked Katrina arriving at the celebration dressed in a peach embroidered anarkali set. The star also posted pictures of her traditional avatar on Instagram with the caption, "Eid Mubarak." If you loved the look, keep scrolling to find out where you can get the exact outfit for your collection. Katrina Kaif wore a chikankari anarkali for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid bash. (Instagram)

What is the price of Katrina Kaif's anarkali

Katrina Kaif wore a gorgeous peach anarkali to attend Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party at their residence in Mumbai. The traditional ensemble is from the shelves of designer Tarun Tahiliani's eponymous label. It is perfect for attending festive occasions at your home or your best friend's wedding functions, such as Mehendi or Haldi ceremony. The anarkali is called Chikan Anarkali, Churidar, and Dupatta. Adding it to your collection will cost you a whopping ₹7,49,900.

The anarkali suit set Katrina Kaif wore to Eid party hosted by Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. (taruntahiliani.com)

Regarding the design details, Katrina's silk georgette anarkali features a plunge V neckline, full-length sleeves, intricate Chikankari embroidery in floral patterns, sequin and pearl bead embellishments, a cinched waist, a flowy pleated skirt, and heavily-embroidered patti borders.

Katrina wore the anarkali kurta with churidar pants and a matching dupatta decked with sequin floral embellishments, pearl beads on the borders, and Chikankari embroidery on the patti.

Katrina accessorised the ethnic wear with ornate jhumkis, statement rings, and embroidered juttis. In the end, Katrina chose side-parted open tresses, bronze-hued smoky eye shadow, blush pink lip shade, on-fleek brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, and light contouring for the glam picks.