Loved Katrina Kaif's airport look in PJs with Vicky Kaushal as they left for a holiday? Here's what it costs

Actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took a flight out of Mumbai on Monday. After celebrating Christmas with their family members and sharing adorable snippets with fans, Katrina and Vicky jetted off for a year-end holiday. The paparazzi clicked the lovebirds outside the airport and shared the snippets on social media. It shows Katrina dressed in a printed silk-satin pyjama set. If you loved the effortless lounge look, we have some good news for you - we know where you can get the exact look. Keep scrolling to find out all the details. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif wanted to do stretches because she felt lazy, here are 6 exercises Yasmin Karachiwala suggested: Watch)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the airport

On Monday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived at the Mumbai airport to catch their flight out of Mumbai. The couple chose casual ensembles for their jet-set looks. While Katrina wore a printed pyjama set, Vicky looked dapper in the classic white shirt and denim jeans combination. Katrina's comfy and stylish lounge set is from the shelves of the luxury nightwear label Olivia Von Halle. The paparazzi captured Katrina in the outfit outside the airport and shared the snippets on social media. Check out the pictures and videos below.

What is the price of Katrina's outfit?

Katrina's red floral-printed pyjama set is available on the Olivia Von Halle website. It is called the Lila Sylva Silk Satin Pajama Set. It is from the label's Resort 2023 collection. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹‌49,400.

The price of the PJs Katrina wore at the airport. (Oliviavonhalle.com)

Coming to the design elements, the ruby-red floral-printed ensemble features a co-ord top and pyjamas. While the blouse comes with curved notch lapel collars, quarter-length sleeves, front button closures, patch pocket and a figure-skimming silhouette, the pants have straight-leg fitting and a high-rise waistline. The outfit can easily elevate your at-home or casual outings sartorial choices. You can wear it for kicking back at home on a weekend or brunch outings with your girlfriends.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky shared pictures from their Christmas celebrations. The post showed the couple posing with their family and friends and giving a glimpse of their decorated Christmas tree. Check it out below.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently.