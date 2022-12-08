Loved Katrina Kaif's floral cardigan in pics clicked by Vicky Kaushal? Here are our favourites from her winter wardrobe

Actor Katrina Kaif delighted fans on Wednesday as she dropped several pictures of herself clicked by her husband and actor, Vicky Kaushal. The photo shoot from the mountains shows Katrina posing amid scenic views dressed in a pretty cardigan and denim pants. In the winter-ready ensemble, Katrina not only served us with style inspiration for the colder weather but proved that florals are not just for Springs. If you loved the sartorial moment, we have a few other picks from the actor's winter wardrobe to help you slay the season like a fashionista and ace the girl-next-door vibes Katrina embodies. (Also Read | Hansika Motwani, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone: Actors who chose the traditional red for their wedding day)

Our favourites from Katrina Kaif's winter wardrobe

The Floral Cardigan

The off-white knit sweater adorned in red and yellow-hued floral patterns, ribbed design on the trims, front button closures, drop shoulders, V neckline, and a loose silhouette screams comfort and elegance. It is perfect for snuggling up with a cup of hot chocolate and your favourite book in the winter. Katrina styled it with light blue denim jeans, open tresses, blush pink lips, and minimal makeup.

The Crochet Sweater

Crochet became a big hit in 2022, and Katrina embraced this style for the winter season. Her crocheted and ribbed design sweater comes in lemon yellow, brown and pink shades and features a collared neckline with a slit and full-length sleeves. She wore it with grey pants, open tresses, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, and a glowing face.

The Classic White Pullover

In this outfit, Katrina translated the classic white T-shirt and blue denim jeans combination for the winter season. She wore a knit design pullover featuring raised neckline, full sleeves, ribbed details and a loose silhouette. Blue jeans, open hair, and her signature minimal glam rounded off the styling.

The Printed Sweatshirt

Katrina Kaif believes winter isn't all about neutral tones, and we agree. Adding prints and colours to your closet can uplift the gloomy mood of the season. Steal tips from the actor to do the same. This colourful sweatshirt can be a great addition. Here Katrina wears a blue, pink and white printed sweatshirt featuring a hoodie on the back, contrast neon green tassel-adorned ties on the neckline, baggy silhouette, front pockets, and full-length sleeves. She wore it with straight-fit denim jeans, ankle-high sneakers, and minimal makeup.

The Safety-Pin Trend

Safety-pin embellished outfits are one of the biggest fads of 2022. Katrina's tie-dye patterned ribbed sweater adorned with safety pins on the front is a great take on the style statement for winter. She wore the top with dark blue denim jeans. Lastly, a centre-parted wavy mane, smoky eyes, nude lips and blushed skin gave the finishing touch.

Monotones

Katrina aced the monotone fashion in this yellow-hued ensemble. She wore a ribbed pastel yellow cardigan featuring front button closures and long sleeves with dark yellow jogger pants. Open tresses, nude lip shade, and a no-makeup look rounded it all off.

So, are you stealing some style tips from the actor?