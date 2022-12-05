Hansika Motwani, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone: Actors who chose the traditional red for their wedding day

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Sohael Kathuriya, on December 4. The couple hosted the grand ceremony at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Pictures and videos from the festivities have gone viral on social media and show Hansika dressed in a lehenga for her special day. The actor chose a heavily-embroidered gold and red lehenga set paired with a matching embellished zari dupatta, kaleere, bangles, a choker necklace, nath, mang tika and earrings. She completed the look with bold makeup and a sleek hairdo. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu in ₹1 lakh hand-painted saree lays wedding fashion cues, brides-to-be take notes: All pics)

While many modern brides nowadays go for minimal and aesthetic lehengas and sarees, the beauty of the traditional red is incomparable. There's something about a bride in a bright red lehenga that speaks of traditions, elegance and timeless beauty. Moreover, it symbolises love, bravery, commitment, and Goddess Durga. Some of your favourite Bollywood stars have shown their liking for traditional red by choosing their bridal outfits in this shade. We are talking about Deepika Padukone, Patralekhaa, Katrina Kaif, and a few more celebrities.

Here's a list of all the divas who chose the classic and traditional red lehenga and saree for their wedding day.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in a red Sabyasachi handwoven silk lehenga decorated with fine tilla work, zardozi borders, and bold patti borders. The ensemble paid homage to Vicky's Punjabi roots. Katrina styled it with a custom veil, a heavy gold choker necklace with uncut diamonds, jhumkas, a dual matha patti, a traditional nath and Kaliras.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in a custom-made sindoori red bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which came topped with delicate hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, layers of threadwork, and shimmering diamantes. She teamed it with a diamond necklace, red chooda, haath phool, a diamond mang tika, and a matching nose ring.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone became a quintessential Punjabi bride for her wedding to Ranveer Singh. The actor chose a Sabyasachi lehenga for the big day and styled it with a matching dupatta embroidered with a Hindu mantra. For accessories, Deepika chose heavy Kundan mang tika, nath, choker necklace, rings, bangles, kalire, and Christian Louboutin X Sabyasachi juttis.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor embodied the classic and traditional red for her wedding with Anand Ahuja by choosing a sindoori-hued lehenga by designer Anuradha Vakil. The silk ensemble boasted of the kalabattu technique and centred around Lotus motifs. Sonam styled the lehenga set with a matching dupatta, choodas, kalire, a gold matha patti, layered necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and diamond rings.

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa married Rajkummar Rao in a gorgeous red Sabyasachi saree teamed with a red zari dupatta, which came embroidered with a beautiful Bengali verse which meant "I surrender my heartfelt love to you." She accessorised her bridal look with a choker necklace, matha patti, bangles, bracelets, rings, and earrings.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza chose minimalism and traditions for her lowkey wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi by wearing a red and gold brocade embroidered Raw Mango saree for her wedding day. She teamed the six yards with an organza dupatta, gold and emerald mang tika, bangles, gold bracelets, a choker necklace, earrings, and minimal makeup.

Which actor's bridal look is your favourite?