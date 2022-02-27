Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 1 lakh hand-painted saree lays wedding fashion cues, brides-to-be take notes: All pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the 'Champions of Change Telangana 2021' award recently, and for the occasion, the star draped herself in a beauteous hand-painted Kalamkari saree. The Shakuntalam actor took to Instagram to share photos of herself holding the award and showcasing the gorgeous six yards. The star laid major wedding fashion cues with her look, and all the new brides-to-be should take notes from her.

On Saturday, Samantha shared several pictures in which she posed gracefully dressed in the kalamkari drape. The star also shared a post featuring the Champions of Change Telangana 2021 medal. She captioned one of the posts, "In love with this hand painted saree."

The organza silk saree is from a hand-crafted luxury label Archana Jaju and is a perfect look for new brides-to-be who want to serve a head-turning look at their wedding festivities.

The drape features a coffee-coloured drape adorned with kalamkari print hand-painted using natural dyes, gold patti borders adorned with scalloped lace, and tassels embroidered on the pallu ends.

Samantha wore the kalamkari organza silk saree with a half-sleeve blouse. It features a plunging V neckline, gold-coloured embroidery done on a yellow base, corseted front, a colourful kalamkari print, and a plunging back with a dori tie.

If you wish to add this saree to your wedding wardrobe collection, we have the price details for you. It is available on the Archana Jaju website and will cost you ₹1,14,999.

Samantha's hand-painted saree. (archanajaju.com)

In the end, Samantha styled the look with a statement gold and silver accented jewellery. She wore chunky bracelets, strappy sandals, and layered ornate jhumkis. Side parted sleek bun, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, subtle smoky eyelashes, glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, and a rosy glow rounded off the simple make-up picks.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry, and she penned a note on her journey.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Shaakuntalam and Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.